Target (NYSE:TGT) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

TGT has been the subject of several other reports. Gordon Haskett reduced their price objective on Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Target from $293.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Target from $294.00 to $239.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Target from $305.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $217.72.

TGT opened at $161.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.80. Target has a fifty-two week low of $145.51 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

In other Target news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total value of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 51.2% in the first quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at about $1,506,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 83.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at about $1,014,000. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

