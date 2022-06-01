Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Receives $3.21 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.21.

TGB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.70 to C$3.40 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Panmure Gordon raised Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.38 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

TGB stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.64. 1,583,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,159,708. Taseko Mines has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $2.52. The company has a market cap of $469.58 million, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Taseko Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:TGB Get Rating ) (TSE:TKO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Taseko Mines had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $93.42 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Taseko Mines will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGB. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 88.1% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,462,532 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,636 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 7,437.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,464,409 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,712 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Taseko Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,832,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Taseko Mines by 18.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,913,714 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,337,000. 20.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taseko Mines (Get Rating)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.