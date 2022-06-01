Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) Receives C$3.23 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.23.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TKO. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Taseko Mines to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.38 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Taseko Mines to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.70 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

In related news, Director Robert Allan Dickinson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.93, for a total transaction of C$293,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 272,000 shares in the company, valued at C$796,960.

TKO traded down C$0.19 on Tuesday, reaching C$1.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,885,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,918. Taseko Mines has a 12-month low of C$1.71 and a 12-month high of C$3.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.52. The company has a market cap of C$569.71 million and a P/E ratio of 10.70.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

