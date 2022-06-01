TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Receives $51.38 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.33.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TASK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TaskUs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on TaskUs from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on TaskUs in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on TaskUs from $62.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on TaskUs from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

TASK stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.99. 7,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,624. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. TaskUs has a 12-month low of $18.22 and a 12-month high of $85.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.77.

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.24. TaskUs had a positive return on equity of 19.14% and a negative net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $239.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.81 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TaskUs will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in TaskUs during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TaskUs during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in TaskUs by 429.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TaskUs

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

