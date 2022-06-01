TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the April 30th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of TCBC opened at $13.10 on Wednesday. TC Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.46 and a 200 day moving average of $13.53.

TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. TC Bancshares had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $3.75 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TC Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $183,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in TC Bancshares during the third quarter worth $315,000. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new stake in TC Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in TC Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $390,000. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $1,152,000. 14.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TC Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

