Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $720.83 Million

Equities analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) will report $720.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Teleflex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $737.37 million and the lowest is $710.30 million. Teleflex reported sales of $713.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full-year sales of $2.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $2.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Teleflex.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $641.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.89 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Teleflex from $390.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Teleflex from $340.00 to $317.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $384.00.

Shares of TFX stock traded down $4.88 on Wednesday, hitting $282.86. The stock had a trading volume of 196,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,698. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $311.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.21. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13. Teleflex has a one year low of $256.77 and a one year high of $428.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its position in Teleflex by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,058,932 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $347,838,000 after buying an additional 550,512 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,602,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,911,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Teleflex by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 562,248 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $184,687,000 after buying an additional 269,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Teleflex by 141.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 284,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $100,999,000 after buying an additional 166,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

