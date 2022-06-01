Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Shares Gap Down to $5.32

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.32, but opened at $5.11. Telefónica shares last traded at $5.09, with a volume of 8,304 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TEF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telefónica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Telefónica from €4.80 ($5.16) to €5.20 ($5.59) in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Telefónica from €4.80 ($5.16) to €4.68 ($5.03) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Telefónica from €4.30 ($4.62) to €4.10 ($4.41) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Telefónica from €4.20 ($4.52) to €4.00 ($4.30) in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.55.

The firm has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.103 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Telefónica by 350.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Telefónica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Telefónica by 722.5% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 9,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 8,258 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Telefónica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Telefónica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

