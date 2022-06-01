Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Receives $432.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $432.50.
Several brokerages recently commented on TLPFY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Teleperformance to €425.00 ($456.99) in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Societe Generale upgraded Teleperformance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.
Shares of OTCMKTS TLPFY opened at $166.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.91. Teleperformance has a 52 week low of $156.65 and a 52 week high of $229.47.
Teleperformance Company Profile
Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, offers integrated business services in France and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Core Services & D.I.B.S. and Specialized Services. It offers customer care, technical support, digital platform, consulting, customer acquisition, and data analysis services.
