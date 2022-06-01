Tellor (TRB) Trading 17.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Tellor (TRB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 1st. One Tellor coin can currently be bought for about $11.23 or 0.00036313 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Tellor has traded 17.7% higher against the dollar. Tellor has a total market cap of $19.14 million and approximately $12.57 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Tellor

TRB is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,388,408 coins and its circulating supply is 1,703,442 coins. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . The official website for Tellor is tellor.io . The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tellor

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

