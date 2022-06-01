Telsey Advisory Group Trims Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Target Price to $55.00

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.82% from the stock’s previous close. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VSCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $76.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $71.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Shares of NYSE VSCO traded up $3.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.42. The company had a trading volume of 29,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,687. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a twelve month low of $38.48 and a twelve month high of $76.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.99 and its 200-day moving average is $51.76.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Victoria’s Secret & Co. news, Director Anne Sheehan sold 5,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $261,146.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin P. Waters sold 75,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $3,495,565.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,020 shares of company stock worth $3,891,262 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 10,416.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 606.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

