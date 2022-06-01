Telsey Advisory Group Weighs in on DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report issued on Thursday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now forecasts that the sporting goods retailer will earn $3.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.36. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.30 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.21 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.32 EPS.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Stephens cut their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $102.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.53.

DKS opened at $81.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.59. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $63.45 and a 1 year high of $147.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.87.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 11.75%. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.79 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.07%.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $101,484.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,915.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total transaction of $996,333.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,086 shares of company stock valued at $20,312,486 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 62.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 21,520 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. CPR Investments Inc. lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 5,318 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,013 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile (Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.