TELUS (TSE:T) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $31.19

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$31.19 and traded as high as C$31.94. TELUS shares last traded at C$31.65, with a volume of 6,065,742 shares traded.

T has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lowered shares of TELUS to a “hold” rating and set a C$26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.92.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.43 and its 200-day moving average price is C$31.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.33, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of C$43.55 billion and a PE ratio of 25.38.

TELUS ( TSE:T Get Rating ) (NYSE:TU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.34 billion. Analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.339 dividend. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.22%.

TELUS Company Profile (TSE:T)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; equipment sales from mobile technologies; data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services.

