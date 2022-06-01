Tensile Capital Management LP Sells 104,830 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Tensile Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,440,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 104,830 shares during the period. Valvoline comprises 10.9% of Tensile Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Tensile Capital Management LP’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $91,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VVV. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Valvoline in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VVV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,387. Valvoline Inc. has a one year low of $26.69 and a one year high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.81.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Valvoline had a return on equity of 278.10% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $886.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Valvoline’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is 21.01%.

A number of research firms recently commented on VVV. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Valvoline from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valvoline in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.17.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

