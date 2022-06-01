Tensile Capital Management LP Sells 73,821 Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Tensile Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 750,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,821 shares during the period. Vertex makes up 1.4% of Tensile Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Tensile Capital Management LP owned 0.50% of Vertex worth $11,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 712.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 469.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex during the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vertex during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VERX. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Vertex from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Vertex from $14.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Vertex from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Vertex in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

Shares of NASDAQ VERX traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.49. 877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,772. Vertex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $22.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -553.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.15 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.73 and a 200 day moving average of $14.87.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Vertex had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

