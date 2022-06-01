Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.69.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TEX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Terex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut Terex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America raised Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Terex from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Terex from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Terex stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.66. 15,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,919. Terex has a 52-week low of $30.67 and a 52-week high of $54.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.02.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.13 million. Terex had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 5.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Terex will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.85%.

In related news, VP Scott Posner sold 3,853 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $139,247.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Terex during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Terex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Terex in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Terex in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in Terex in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

