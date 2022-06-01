Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Short Interest Update

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the April 30th total of 3,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 779,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Terex from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Terex from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Terex in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Terex from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.69.

NYSE:TEX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.42. 21,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,919. Terex has a twelve month low of $30.67 and a twelve month high of $54.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.54 and its 200-day moving average is $40.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.27. Terex had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.13 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Terex will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.85%.

In other news, VP Scott Posner sold 3,853 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $139,247.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 329.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,570,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,622 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the third quarter valued at about $48,781,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,005,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,955,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,647,000 after purchasing an additional 489,129 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Terex by 561.7% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 573,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,192,000 after buying an additional 486,568 shares during the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

