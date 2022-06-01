TerraKRW (KRT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.38 Million

TerraKRW (KRT) traded up 222.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. In the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. One TerraKRW coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. TerraKRW has a market cap of $2.38 million and approximately $9.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 106.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,003.96 or 0.03160822 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001914 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $141.96 or 0.00446953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00033453 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008178 BTC.

TerraKRW Coin Profile

TerraKRW’s launch date was September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 39,756,010,981 coins and its circulating supply is 39,755,281,873 coins. The official message board for TerraKRW is medium.com/terra-money . TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

TerraKRW Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraKRW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraKRW using one of the exchanges listed above.

