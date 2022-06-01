TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 5,164 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 252,939 shares.The stock last traded at $84.05 and had previously closed at $82.05.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TFI International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on TFI International from C$160.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on TFI International from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on TFI International from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on TFI International from C$173.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.41.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.78.

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.39. TFI International had a return on equity of 26.98% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that TFI International Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. TFI International’s payout ratio is currently 15.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFII. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 1,700.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Metatron Capital SICAV plc purchased a new position in shares of TFI International in the 4th quarter valued at about $965,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of TFI International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

