Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Receives $118.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Thales from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Thales from €110.00 ($118.28) to €137.00 ($147.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Thales from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Thales from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of THLLY traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.38. 50,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,486. Thales has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $27.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.61 and a 200 day moving average of $21.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.3112 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 1.68%.

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, ground transportation, and digital security markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.

