The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.30 Billion

Brokerages predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) will report sales of $6.30 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.24 billion and the highest is $6.38 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia posted sales of $6.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will report full year sales of $25.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.05 billion to $25.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $26.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.64 billion to $26.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bank of Nova Scotia.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.65. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 25.78%. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BNS. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$97.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2,750.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 178.0% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,664. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $59.05 and a 12 month high of $74.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.91 and a 200 day moving average of $69.25. The company has a market capitalization of $81.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.801 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 48.63%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

