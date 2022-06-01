The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Receives $3,287.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3,287.33.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,540 ($70.09) to GBX 5,300 ($67.05) in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

Shares of BKGFY stock opened at $10.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.86. The Berkeley Group has a 12 month low of $9.48 and a 12 month high of $16.26.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.