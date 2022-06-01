The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Bought by Gillson Capital LP

Gillson Capital LP boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 664,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,012 shares during the period. The Carlyle Group makes up 2.4% of Gillson Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Gillson Capital LP owned 0.19% of The Carlyle Group worth $36,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on CG. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.45.

Shares of CG stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.04. The stock had a trading volume of 27,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,092,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.62 and a twelve month high of $60.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.55.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.24). The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 41.54% and a net margin of 33.77%. The firm had revenue of $779.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is a boost from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.69%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 8,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $489,087.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,969 shares of company stock worth $5,369,291. 29.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

