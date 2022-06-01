The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.98 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Clorox’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.07. Clorox reported earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Clorox will report full year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $6.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Clorox.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a return on equity of 92.98% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clorox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Clorox from $148.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $206.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.64.

In related news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,855.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 152.7% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 111.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 31,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after buying an additional 16,407 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 477.7% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the first quarter valued at approximately $942,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 30.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLX traded down $4.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $140.70. 1,226,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,515,239. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Clorox has a 1-year low of $127.02 and a 1-year high of $191.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.19 and a 200-day moving average of $155.73.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

