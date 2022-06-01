The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Price Target to $25.00

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 19.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GNTX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gentex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Gentex from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Gentex in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Gentex in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $31.08 on Wednesday. Gentex has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $37.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.89.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Gentex had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 19.52%. The company had revenue of $468.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gentex will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Neil Boehm sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $131,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $166,668.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,045 shares of company stock worth $384,082 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gentex during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 86.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

