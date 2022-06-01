The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Short Interest Update

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the April 30th total of 3,240,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 888,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HAIN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Consumer Edge raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

The Hain Celestial Group stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,484,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,104. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12-month low of $24.11 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.72.

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.13). The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $502.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 209,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $5,607,578.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,577.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 10,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $378,938.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 94.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.