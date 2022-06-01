The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Receives $80.31 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.31.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HIG. StockNews.com began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company.

NYSE:HIG traded down $1.43 on Friday, reaching $71.08. 56,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,076,432. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.41. The firm has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $59.86 and a 12 month high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.18%.

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,130 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total transaction of $3,435,305.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,546,482.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 47,214 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $3,455,120.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,809.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,597 shares of company stock valued at $8,980,210 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 6,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

