The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 on June 21st

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd.

Interpublic Group of Companies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Interpublic Group of Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 40.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Interpublic Group of Companies to earn $2.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.4%.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $32.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.65 and its 200 day moving average is $35.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 52-week low of $27.67 and a 52-week high of $39.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IPG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.90.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $596,301.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,956. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 6,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $204,215.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,331,845.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,196.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,280,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796,432 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,707,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,059 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 377.5% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 909,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,237,000 after acquiring an additional 718,905 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4,695.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 540,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,153,000 after acquiring an additional 528,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,334,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,020,000 after acquiring an additional 480,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

