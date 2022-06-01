The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $43.22 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) to post sales of $43.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Kroger’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $42.41 billion and the highest is $44.19 billion. Kroger posted sales of $41.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kroger will report full year sales of $142.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $139.47 billion to $144.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $146.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $143.04 billion to $148.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kroger.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.95.

Shares of NYSE:KR traded down $1.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.40. The stock had a trading volume of 312,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,498,231. Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.82. The stock has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.53%.

In other Kroger news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total transaction of $428,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $231,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 432,968 shares of company stock valued at $24,877,771. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,040,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,649,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,188 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Kroger by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,777,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,277,000 after acquiring an additional 590,838 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Kroger by 4.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,571,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,857,000 after acquiring an additional 840,200 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Kroger by 8.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,022,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Kroger by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,564,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,116,000 after acquiring an additional 33,929 shares in the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kroger (Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kroger (KR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.