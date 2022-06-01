The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Brave Warrior Advisors LLC

Brave Warrior Advisors LLC reduced its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,242,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 40,264 shares during the period. Progressive accounts for approximately 7.3% of Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Progressive worth $230,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,182,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,790,308,000 after purchasing an additional 572,891 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,824,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $905,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,937 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,651,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $510,834,000 after purchasing an additional 892,596 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,599,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $470,146,000 after purchasing an additional 114,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Progressive by 4.0% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,231,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $382,471,000 after acquiring an additional 160,871 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.93. The company had a trading volume of 23,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,964,629. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.88. The stock has a market cap of $68.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $89.35 and a 1-year high of $120.48.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $12.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.85%. On average, research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.87%.

Progressive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lowered Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Progressive in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.13.

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $113,902.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.87, for a total value of $364,682.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,285 shares of company stock worth $8,350,944. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

