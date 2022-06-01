The Sandbox (SAND) Hits Market Cap of $1.61 Billion

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 1st. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and $426.86 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Sandbox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.31 or 0.00004425 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BinaryX (BNX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.09 or 0.00412928 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

ARC (ARC) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004270 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.34 or 0.00173634 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 49.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000039 BTC.

The Sandbox Profile

The Sandbox (SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,232,664,778 coins. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game . The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

The Sandbox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

