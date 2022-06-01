The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Short Interest Up 30.8% in May

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,310,000 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the April 30th total of 7,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of TJX stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.07. 172,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,121,791. TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,821,274.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,389,447.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,778,073 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $591,818,000 after buying an additional 223,003 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 57,400 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,971 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 5,286 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,006 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,057,663 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $69,785,000 after buying an additional 45,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.60.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

