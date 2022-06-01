Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.11-$0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $328.00 million-$329.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $322.36 million.Thoughtworks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.51-$0.53 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thoughtworks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Thoughtworks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWKS traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.10. 28,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,327. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thoughtworks has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $34.43.

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $320.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.25 million. Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 22.60% and a negative net margin of 8.85%. Thoughtworks’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Thoughtworks will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

