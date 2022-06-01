Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.76 and last traded at $26.75. Approximately 1,699 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 384,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.45.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TDW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Tidewater from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st.

The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Tidewater ( NYSE:TDW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tidewater had a negative net margin of 26.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $105.73 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Robert Robotti bought 34,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.23 per share, for a total transaction of $705,460.56. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,996,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,383,753.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Darling sold 25,000 shares of Tidewater stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $646,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 120,270 shares in the company, valued at $3,111,384.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tidewater by 12.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tidewater by 18.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 963,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,939,000 after acquiring an additional 153,115 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tidewater by 152.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 154,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 93,500 shares during the last quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tidewater by 15.6% in the first quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,673,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,113,000 after acquiring an additional 360,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Tidewater by 25.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tidewater Company Profile (NYSE:TDW)

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

