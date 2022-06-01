Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

TSBK opened at $25.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.18 and its 200-day moving average is $27.36. Timberland Bancorp has a 52-week low of $25.06 and a 52-week high of $29.99.

Get Timberland Bancorp alerts:

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.98 million during the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 34.70% and a return on equity of 11.53%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Timberland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.21%.

In other Timberland Bancorp news, COO Jonathan Arthur Fischer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $70,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon C. Parker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $25,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,952 shares in the company, valued at $988,601.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 595,412 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $17,237,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 408,177 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,025,000 after buying an additional 84,471 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 317,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after buying an additional 74,232 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 281,358 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in Timberland Bancorp by 21.4% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 136,481 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 24,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land development loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Timberland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timberland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.