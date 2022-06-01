Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF) is Ambassador Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Ambassador Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 472,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,522 shares during the period. Timothy Plan International ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Ambassador Advisors LLC owned about 15.75% of Timothy Plan International ETF worth $13,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Timothy Plan International ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. LVZ Inc. increased its position in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 96,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Timothy Plan International ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,935,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Timothy Plan International ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 77,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Timothy Plan International ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TPIF traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,793. Timothy Plan International ETF has a one year low of $23.53 and a one year high of $30.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.12.

