TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.13-$3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15. The company issued revenue guidance of -.TJX Companies also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.65-$0.69 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TJX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. TheStreet cut TJX Companies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.60.

Shares of TJX traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.40. 317,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,121,791. TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $77.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.65. The firm has a market cap of $73.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.91%.

In other TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,389,447.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,274.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 80.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,914 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

