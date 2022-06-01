TomoChain (TOMO) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $15.87 Million

TomoChain (TOMO) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. TomoChain has a market capitalization of $57.02 million and approximately $15.87 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TomoChain coin can now be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00002061 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, TomoChain has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TomoChain Coin Profile

TomoChain was first traded on February 28th, 2018. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,569,912 coins. TomoChain’s official website is tomochain.com . The Reddit community for TomoChain is /r/Tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @TomoCoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TomoChain is medium.com/tomochain

According to CryptoCompare, “TomoChain is a blockchain-based project that aims to provide a solution to the scalability problem with the Ethereum blockchain. The TomoChain team plans to support horizontal scaling by adding more second layer blockchain integrated with Ethereum for backup and atomic cross-chain transfer. The platform will be supported by the TomoCoin and will feature instant transaction confirmation and near zero transaction fee. TomoCoin (TOMO) is the protocol token to govern and regulate the Tomochain infrastructure. “

