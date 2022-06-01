Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Short Interest Up 42.9% in May

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TMRAY opened at $40.69 on Wednesday. Tomra Systems ASA has a 52 week low of $34.07 and a 52 week high of $72.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.12.

Get Tomra Systems ASA alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.1317 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 1.08%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMRAY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Tomra Systems ASA from 235.00 to 225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Pareto Securities raised shares of Tomra Systems ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Tomra Systems ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tomra Systems ASA provides sensor-based solutions for optimal resource productivity worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Collection, Recycling Mining, and Food. The Collection division engages in the development, production, sale, and service of reverse vending machines and related data management systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tomra Systems ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tomra Systems ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.