TOMS Capital Investment Management LP Acquires New Stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 979,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $56,112,000. American Campus Communities makes up approximately 3.3% of TOMS Capital Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GRS Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,045,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter worth $1,339,000. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 1,523,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,260,000 after purchasing an additional 88,170 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,715,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,748,000 after purchasing an additional 415,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. 97.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

NYSE ACC opened at $65.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 162.50 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.66 and its 200 day moving average is $56.48. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.72 and a fifty-two week high of $65.02.

American Campus Communities ( NYSE:ACC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $273.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.17 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 1.81%. American Campus Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on ACC shares. Capital One Financial lowered American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.47 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Argus lowered American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $65.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup downgraded American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded American Campus Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

In other American Campus Communities news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,274,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,842,885.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total value of $1,292,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,565 shares in the company, valued at $22,401,961.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Campus Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.