TRAVA.FINANCE (TRAVA) Price Down 4.8% This Week

TRAVA.FINANCE (TRAVA) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One TRAVA.FINANCE coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TRAVA.FINANCE has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. TRAVA.FINANCE has a total market cap of $579,184.36 and approximately $22,623.00 worth of TRAVA.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 116.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,757.86 or 0.09129983 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $137.09 or 0.00453827 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00031843 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008596 BTC.

TRAVA.FINANCE Coin Profile

TRAVA.FINANCE’s total supply is 4,745,402,993 coins and its circulating supply is 620,932,075 coins.

Buying and Selling TRAVA.FINANCE

