Travala.com (AVA) Market Cap Hits $38.50 Million

Travala.com (AVA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 31st. One Travala.com coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00002364 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Travala.com has a market cap of $38.50 million and $5.72 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Travala.com has traded up 1.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Travala.com alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $244.53 or 0.00769292 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.70 or 0.00496139 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00032602 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008180 BTC.

Travala.com Profile

Travala.com was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 51,232,537 coins. The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala . The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Travala.com Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Travala.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Travala.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Travala.com and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.