Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Shares of TREC opened at $9.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.63. Trecora Resources has a 52 week low of $7.46 and a 52 week high of $9.79. The stock has a market cap of $230.36 million, a P/E ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.33.
Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Trecora Resources had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $74.62 million for the quarter.
Trecora Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.
