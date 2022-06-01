Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of TREC opened at $9.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.63. Trecora Resources has a 52 week low of $7.46 and a 52 week high of $9.79. The stock has a market cap of $230.36 million, a P/E ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.33.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Trecora Resources had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $74.62 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meros Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Trecora Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $2,269,000. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 584,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after buying an additional 73,079 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,610,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,009,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Trecora Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 81,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 39,035 shares during the period. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trecora Resources Company Profile

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

