Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) Receives C$4.62 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$4.62.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Trican Well Service from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$4.00 to C$6.25 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.30 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of TCW traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$4.63. 1,320,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,120. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.53. Trican Well Service has a 52-week low of C$2.28 and a 52-week high of C$4.78. The company has a market cap of C$1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.78.

Trican Well Service ( TSE:TCW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$218.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$214.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trican Well Service will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

