Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (LON:SOHO) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.37

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (LON:SOHO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, May 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.37 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Triple Point Social Housing REIT’s previous dividend of $1.30. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of SOHO stock opened at GBX 91.10 ($1.15) on Wednesday. Triple Point Social Housing REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 81.60 ($1.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 114 ($1.44). The company has a market capitalization of £366.94 million and a P/E ratio of 12.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 91.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 92.46. The company has a quick ratio of 11.40, a current ratio of 15.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.66.

In related news, insider Peter Coward bought 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 95 ($1.20) per share, with a total value of £684 ($865.38).

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (the "Company") is a Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales under the Companies Act 2006 as a public company limited by shares on 12 June 2017. The address of the registered office is 1 King William Street, London, United Kingdom, EC4N 7AF.

