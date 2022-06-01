Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $28.58 Million

Equities research analysts expect Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) to report sales of $28.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.30 million to $28.85 million. Tufin Software Technologies posted sales of $25.74 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full year sales of $125.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $123.00 million to $126.44 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $138.74 million, with estimates ranging from $138.00 million to $140.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tufin Software Technologies.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $26.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 74.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TUFN shares. Colliers Securities cut Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Tufin Software Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUFN. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 37.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. 57.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TUFN traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $12.63. 14,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,742. Tufin Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.00 and a 200 day moving average of $10.06.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

