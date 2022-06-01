TurtleCoin (TRTL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $713,870.63

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. One TurtleCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, TurtleCoin has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. TurtleCoin has a total market cap of $713,870.63 and $50,211.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 105,105,674,906 coins. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

