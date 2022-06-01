Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Short Interest Down 18.7% in May

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the April 30th total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 610,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
In other Tyme Technologies news, insider Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.34, for a total transaction of $26,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 688,750 shares of company stock worth $210,969 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,084,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 166,889 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tyme Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tyme Technologies by 382.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 219,507 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 33.3% in the third quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Tyme Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $571,000. 21.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Tyme Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tyme Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.
