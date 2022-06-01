Typhoon Network Market Capitalization Hits $128,099.42 (TYPH)

Typhoon Network (TYPH) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 1st. In the last week, Typhoon Network has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. Typhoon Network has a market capitalization of $128,099.42 and approximately $374.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Typhoon Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 328.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,625.19 or 0.05275761 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003244 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.12 or 0.00454848 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00032803 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008454 BTC.

Typhoon Network Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,946,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

