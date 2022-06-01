U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Gap Up to $17.68

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.68, but opened at $18.30. U.S. Silica shares last traded at $18.25, with a volume of 1,596 shares.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SLCA shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.63.

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $304.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.45 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. U.S. Silica’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLCA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,322 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Silica Company Profile (NYSE:SLCA)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.