UGE International (CVE:UGE) Trading 7.5% Higher

UGE International Ltd. (CVE:UGE – Get Rating) traded up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.00 and last traded at C$1.00. 1,254 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 32,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.93.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,211.57. The company has a market cap of C$32.24 million and a P/E ratio of -5.81.

UGE International (CVE:UGE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.48 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that UGE International Ltd. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

UGE International Ltd., a solar and renewable energy solutions company, provides commercial and community solar energy solutions to commercial and industrial clients in Canada, the United States, and the Philippines. It develops, builds, owns, operates, deploys, and finances solar projects, as well as offers engineering and consulting services.

